Almo Launches Webinar Series Focused on Selling Services

AlmoProfessionalA/V has launched a free five-part webinar series on the transition from selling products to selling services in the AV industry. Based on an educational session from Almo’s E4AVTour, the series is led by TomStimson and availablenow for viewing.

“Selling outcome-based services was easily the most talked about subject on the 2015 E4 AV Tour,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo. “All of Tom’s sessions were packed with resellers and integrators eager to learn how to transform their business from selling products to selling services. Our partners see the value in this model and the benefits of delivering greater customer satisfaction. Breaking it down into a five-part series gives them the opportunity to learn how to do this in digestible sessions that they can re-watch as their schedule allows.”

“One of the most frequent requests I receive is ‘how can I grow my business?’” said Tom Stimson, owner of The Stimson Group. “Everyone seems to agree that service is the highest profit margin work anyone can perform in the AV business, but we struggle with closing the sale because our roots are in transactional box sales. Almo is dedicated to its dealers’ success. We’ve worked together to create this five-part series to teach resellers and integrators how to capture outcome-based growth and profit. This is the next big step in the evolution of Pro AV as an integral value-added service.”

In this series, Stimson will explore four key areas to help dealers evolve:

The importance of “Getting in front of the RFP”

Five reasons why services are the best engagement point for new customers

The three things that every service pricing model needs

Seven things that integration sales reps need to add to their toolbox

To view the five-part webinar series, clickhere.