Almo Professional A/V Launches Sound Options Audio Sourcing & Engineering Group

Almo Professional A/V has launched Sound Options, a dedicated audio sourcing and technical engineering group. From mics, speakers, DSPs, mixers, and specialty applications, Sound Options provides the audio-specific sales, technical, and engineering support needed to complete an AV installation. Sound Options is making its debut at the Almo E4 AV Tour in Dallas on April 24.

“We understand that audio is a very personal choice for integrators and that most have a preferred brand, which is why Sound Options stocks and sources the industry’s favorite pro audio lines,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “With more than 70 combined years of real-world audio expertise, this group is dedicated to helping incorporate an audio system that works flawlessly as part of a complete AV installation for everything from a collaboration room to a mega church. Streamlining through Almo rather than setting up a new account with every supplier ultimately saves time and money with the added benefit of superior service and technical support.”

“Our customers know us for purchasing display products, but the most important part of the install is the sound—if the audio is not operational, the whole installation is in trouble,” explained Rob Ziv, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. He said that with 20-plus featured brands and access to dozens more, “if an Almo partner doesn’t see their favorite brand listed, all they have to do is ask and we can source it for them. In fact, sourcing those obscure, uncommon products is a service we offer. In addition, we can answer technical questions in-house and we have a direct line to all the audio manufacturers.”

Sound Options audio categories include: amplifiers; assistive listening; conferencing; control; DSP; recording, playback and streaming; microphones; mixers; speakers; simultaneous interpretation; and unified collaboration.

Some of the featured brands available through Sound Options include Revolution Acoustics, Tascam, BSS Audio, Kramer, AMX, Atlas, Phoenix, Taiden, DBX, JBL, Crown, Ashly Audio, Beyerdynamic, and Biamp.

The Sound Options technical team is led Ziv and Steve Alexander.