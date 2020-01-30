Almo Expands Distribution Partnership with Sony to Include U.S.

Almo Professional A/V has expended its partnership with Sony Electronics to distribute Sony Imaging Products & Solutions in the U.S. Previously only available in Latin America from Almo, the distribution firm is now providing its partners with access to Sony’s Professional BRAVIA displays, full line of 3LCD professional projectors, and PTZ cameras in the U.S.

Sony has also joined the 2020 Almo E4 Experience, coming to Santa Clara, CA on March 13 and Washington, D.C. on April 3.

[Almo Launches Almo AV-As-A-Service Financial Solutions]

“Sony is a well-respected brand with very strong line of displays, projectors, and cameras for the professional market that our U.S. partners ask for by name,” said Brian Rhatigan, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. “We expect that Sony will be a major highlight to our E4 Experience and know our resellers and integrators are looking forward to seeing the newest professional products Sony has to offer on the tour this spring.”

“Almo has a long history of providing high-quality sales and customer service to the Professional AV integrator marketplace,” added Mark Bonifacio, director of sales and marketing, Sony Electronics Professional Division. “We look forward to expanding Sony’s presence in the AV marketplace through our relationship with Almo.”