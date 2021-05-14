Almo Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Almo Corp. is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its founding in 1946. The celebrations surrounding this achievement range from giving back to Almo communities by serving 75 different charities to in-person and virtual celebrations in conjunction with key company and industry events.

In 1946, Albert Margolis and Morris Green founded a wholesale distribution firm in Center City, PA. They named the company using the first two letters of their first names. Al was listed first so the company name would be in the front of the yellow-pages phone book, which was the primary means of advertising at the time. They sold replacement parts for radios and televisions to the dealer service trade through a number of branches in the Middle Atlantic states.

Over the course of 75 years, Almo has grown from a team of two to a third-generation, family-owned business with more than 650 employees, nine distribution facilities, and 2.5 million sq. ft. of warehousing space to support its major appliance and electronics, premium appliances, professional AV, and e-commerce fulfillment business segments.

“Seventy-five years ago, two friends gave their names to a dream—what started as their dream became their legacy," said Warren Chaiken, president and CEO, Almo Corp. "We are proud to still be running strong at 75 years and are especially thankful for the partnerships we’ve gained and maintained along the way. We look forward to celebrating the milestones that have molded and shaped Almo Corp. into the company it is today.”

“Family, innovation, integrity, and teamwork are at the foundation of our company,” added Gene Chaiken, chairman of the board, Almo Corp. “People are what make companies great, and Almo is comprised of passionate, hard-working, caring people who bring meaning to our business and our relationships. Operating our business for 75 years has been a challenging and rewarding experience for all Almo stakeholders. We remain steadfast in our ability to be a value-added distributor for many years to come.”