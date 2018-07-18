Almo Acquires Insteo

Almo Professional A/V has acquired certain assets of Insteo, a specialized digital signage content and creative company. As part of the acquisition, the Almo content creation team is being led by Jim Nista, digital graphics design pioneer and founder of Insteo. As a result of this acquisition, which is effective immediately, Almo Pro A/V says it is now able to provide the most comprehensive digital signage content service offering available through any distributor in the industry.

“The acquisition of Insteo gives us the ability to greatly advance what we can offer our partners in terms of expanded platforms, including Insteo’s proprietary cloud signage," said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. "Almo partners can also customize their content for each install and at the outset of every project based specifically on size, scope and budget. Because we now have an entire team of experts on staff, we can offer an expedited quote and project management process with increased responsiveness.”

Taylor said that the acquisition geographically extends Almo’s reach as well. “In addition to the U.S., these services can be accessed throughout Latin America, Mexico, and the Caribbean, and we have plans for expansion.”

“Through Jim's visionary insight and success as the founder of Insteo, this acquisition solidifies our leadership role in the creative content arena with new platforms and other exciting developments on the horizon," added Taylor.

“Together over the last year, Almo and Insteo have expanded partnerships with AV integrators, IT service providers, and traditional print sign shops to help them grow their content and creative services for digital signage,” concluded Nista, now senior director of content creation services at Almo Professional A/V. “Almo’s position in the industry makes the acquisition an ideal next step for partners to offer complete digital signage solutions, increase revenue, and become more competitive.”