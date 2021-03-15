Alesia Hendley Debuts Creative Tech Podcast

AV technologists looking to create and sell exceptional experiences are tuning into a new podcast from distinguished podcaster and #AVTweep, Alesia Hendley. Hendley’s new weekly podcast Crash Pad—which debuted on March 1—is dedicated to the pro AV community and will focus on case studies and immersive experiences.

“My podcast is geared towards technologists, creatives, and my techie tribe," said Hendley. "On each episode, I’ll be going behind the scenes and looking at some of the latest technologies that drive incredible experiences and have open discussions on the challenges, success, and the designs of these spaces. Hang out with me and my guests within my Crash Pad as I take my passion for technology, and content creation and craft it into an amazing podcast journey highlighting cool technology and experiences!"

Crash Pad will be hosted on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and Amazon. To listen to Crash Pad, visit thesmoothfactor.com/podcast.

