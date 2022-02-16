AJA Updates Mini-Converter Line With Free Mini-Config v2.26.3

AJA Video Systems' Mini-Config v2.26.l3 software update enhances the Mini-Converter line with powerful new functionality for select models.

AJA Video Systems is releasing a free Mini-Config v2.26.3 software update, enhancing its popular Mini-Converter line with powerful new functionality for select models. The release boasts basic HDR metadata pass-through for Hi5-12G, Hi5-4K-Plus, HA5-12G, HA5-4K, 4K2HD, and 12GM; dual-link capabilities for 12GM; and Dolby audio support for Hi5-12G and Hi5-4K-Plus, among other enhancements.

AJA Mini-Config v2.26.3 highlights include:

•Basic HDR metadata pass-through and optional override functionality for Hi5-12G, Hi5-4K-Plus, HA5-12G, HA5-4K, 4K2HD and 12GM, plus new HDMI HDR Infoframe generation for 4K2HD, simplifying HDR pipelines and offering more consistent results

•Hi5-12G, HA5-12G, HA5-4K, and Hi5-4K Plus support for BT.2020 color space

•An enhanced Mini-Config GUI to show HDR input and output status, and an HDR metadata override tab in Mini-Config

•Dual-link capabilities for 12GM, including 2x1.5G, 2x3G, 2x6G for inputs and outputs, and HA5-4K, including 2x1.5G output

•Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus audio pass-through support for Hi5-12G and Hi5-4K Plus

•Compatible with macOS and Windows

"As the demand for audio and video has increased dramatically in the last few years across a range of markets and new technologies have emerged, professionals across industries are leaning more heavily on conversion technology, whether for a newscast or live event, post production, virtual instruction, medical training, or a host of other applications," said AJA president Nick Rashby. "Our latest Mini-Config release brings AJA Mini-Converter customers new features that make this process much simpler and reflect customer feedback, while also extending the value of their investments, and we encourage all users to download it today."

AJA Mini-Config v2.26.3 is available as a free download from AJA's support page.