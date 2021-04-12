AJA Adopts NVIDIA Solutions for AI-Driven Systems

The What: AJA Video Systems has announced AJA Software Development Kit (SDK) support for the NVIDIA Jetson platform for edge AI, and the NVIDIA Clara AGX developer kit, which provides real-time artificial intelligence (AI) and imaging for medical devices.

The What Else: An AI computing platform for GPU-accelerated parallel processing in embedded solutions, Jetson allows developers to envision powerful autonomous systems. Built on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier, Clara AGX provides developers with an AI computer and software development framework for building AI medical devices that feature advanced image, video, and signal processing—from endoscopes to advanced surgical displays and more.

With AJA SDK support for Jetson and Clara AGX, OEM developers using either can build AJA KONA 5, KONA HDMI, and Corvid 44 12G into their solutions to ensure reliable, high-quality UltraHD/HD I/O. The integration also delivers AJA KONA 5, KONA HDMI, and Corvid 44 12G compatibility for NVIDIA GPUDirect RDMA. Incorporated into the Clara AGX developer platform via an integrated NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUDirect RDMA GPU, the technology provides a direct path for data exchange between the GPU and AJA I/O solutions to ensure low latency and high throughput. AJA anticipates launching Clara AGX and Jetson support for additional AJA I/O solutions in the future.

“AI technology is accelerating innovation across business verticals from medicine to media and entertainment and beyond, and is an area that AJA is exploring,” said Bill Bowen, CTO, AJA. “By working with NVIDIA to integrate the Jetson edge AI platform and Clara AGX developer kit with the AJA SDK, our latest collaboration provides OEM developers with a solid foundation to more quickly and easily bring game-changing AI imaging and streaming solutions to market that support ultra high-resolution video.”

The Bottom Line: With the AJA SDK supported on both the Jetson edge AI platform and Clara AGX developer kit, OEM developers can now harness supported AJA KONA and Corvid PCIe I/O solutions to develop robust, real-time AI and video imaging and streaming systems and devices that support 8K and 4K video capture and playback for a range of applications in healthcare, broadcast, virtual production, and beyond.