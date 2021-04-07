AJA Releases Bridge Live v1.11

The What: Bridge Live is a high-performance Ultra HD or multichannel HD encoding, transcoding, decoding, and contribution solution from AJA Video Systems. The v1.11 update introduces new functionalities including HLS input, VBR low latency, E-AC3 input, and numerous user experience upgrades for efficiently managing pipelines.

The What Else: Developed in partnership with Comprimato, Bridge Live is a turnkey 1RU solution that makes it easy to move UltraHD or multi-channel HD video between uncompressed baseband SDI to/from a wide range of contribution, delivery, and streaming codecs (H.265, H.264, MPEG-2 and JPEG 2000).

Bridge Live v1.11 delivers a host of new features, including HLS input functionality for receiving HLS streams and bringing them into SDI baseband productions. HLS input supports both AVC TS segments for H.264 and the newly emerging fragmented MP4 standard for H.265/H.264. New VBR implementation allows for lower latency presets with algorithmic intelligence, and a new E-AC3 input supports Dolby Digital workflows.

Additionally, pipeline upgrades include co-existence of different time bases, more efficient tools for managing presets, and REST API enhancements allowing calls for individually starting and stopping pipelines.

The Bottom Line: Bridge Live v1.11 is available now for download at https://www.aja.com/products/bridge-live#support.

The latest update comes standard with all newly purchased Bridge Live units and is also available to existing users with an active maintenance agreement. Customers without a maintenance agreement can access bug fixes within v1.11 but will not receive new feature access. Bridge Live is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network starting at $14,995 U.S. MSRP.