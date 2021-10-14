AJA Adds T-TAP Support for Autodesk Flame Family

The What: AJA Video Systems is adding T-TAP Pro support for Autodesk's Flame Family of VFX and creative finishing tools, now available in new v2022.2 releases from Autodesk.

The What Else: New T-TAP Pro compatibility extends high-quality video monitoring and output to Autodesk Flame, Flame Assist and Flare workflows on compatible macOS workstations. Whether delivering VFX, 3D compositing, color grading or editorial finishing in Flame, T-TAP Pro offers streamlined Thunderbolt 3-connected monitoring and output of high-quality HDR and HFR video up to 4K/UltraHD over 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 on supported Apple Mac desktop or MacBook Pro laptop computers.

The Bottom Line: T-TAP Pro is a compact, silent and portable Thunderbolt 3-connected device that simplifies 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD/SD monitoring and output over 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 on compatible Mac or PC computers. Ideal for a range of production scenarios, T-TAP Pro provides high-quality video monitoring, including High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for high frame rate (HFR) and large raster workflows from a Thunderbolt 3 host system.