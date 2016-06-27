Agosto Launches Skykit, Hires Industry Veteran Linda Hofflander

Agosto announced its launch of Skykit, a born-in-the-cloud digital signage content management system and addition of Linda Hofflander to the company as Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances for Skykit. Hofflander, a well-known digital signage veteran, brings nearly two decades of experience to the position, as well as a vast network of industry connections.

Skykit is the first end-to-end Google-based digital signage solution. It distributes content to any screen, anywhere in the world. Using a powerful browser-based CMS built on the Google Cloud Platform to run all centralized services for Skykit, end users have the ability to control, collaborate and quickly send content to any number of displays from Google Drive and Apps. Users can create content in the platforms they already use today, which speeds up the content approval process that can be a bottleneck for other digital signage CMSs. Users control what to share and when to share it, creating seamless transitions in their displays. Content updates can be made in real-time using mobile devices.

“Skykit has experienced very healthy organic growth since its release earlier this year,” said Irfan Khan, Agosto CEO. “We’re in an excellent position now to focus on building a partner ecosystem, and Linda is the perfect fit for this strategy. We’re absolutely thrilled to have her join our team.”

Hofflander brings experience and insights from every aspect of digital signage deployments. She has served on industry association boards including the ICX Association and the Digital Signage Federation. A noted public speaker, she is currently on the Speakers Bureau for ICX Association and is a regular face at the Digital Signage Expo, participating in Roundtables and leading education sessions. Hofflander has co-hosted the DSA Industry Excellence and Crown Awards multiple times and is a published author on digital deployments for industry magazines and blogs. Prior to joining Agosto, Hofflander was Director of the Vertical Business Group at Samsung Electronics America, where she launched the Vertical Business Solution Teams for retail, education, finance, healthcare and transportation.

At Agosto, Hofflander will focus on curating a partner community for Skykit that includes Channel Partners—distributors, DSIs and VARs with vertical expertise and Strategic Alliances to provide hardware, software, implementation services, content creation services and other solutions.

“Skykit partners have an amazing opportunity to bring value to their customers with a robust, intuitive cloud-based CMS,” said Hofflander.