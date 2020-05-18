Topics

After online AP exam snags, thousands will require repeat testing (EdScoop)

"More than 1.6 million students took Advanced Placement exams online this week, but thousands ran into technical difficulties that will require them to take their tests a second time to receive credit, raising concerns from educators and students over the integrity of large-scale online testing."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into AP testing this year. While the tests had to go online, many students ran into technical difficulties and will now have to re-take the exams to earn college credit.