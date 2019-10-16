AES Educational Foundation Names 2019 Scholarship Winner

The AES Educational Foundation has awarded the 2019 Mary Lea Simpson Scholarship to Olivia Canavan.

Canavan will earn a B.S. from the University of Rochester in Audio and Music Engineering, with a minor in Electrical and Computer Engineering, She has worked as a research assistant in Rochester's 3D Audio Lab and given a presentation at an AES convention. Olivia continues her research in assistive hearing technology improvements in spatialization, applying facets of DSP and ambisonic mixing/processing.

Canavan wishes to pursue a Master's degree in electrical and computer engineering, focusing on DSP for 3D audio technology. She is the current president of the UR AES student section, and is passionate about expanding the number of women involved with audio/music technology.

The memorial scholarship is named after Mary Lea Simpson, a graduate of the audio production program at the New England Institute of Art. Simpson died suddenly at the age of 24 during a building collapse in Philadelphia.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a full-time undergraduate student in final year of studies at a North American college or university undertaking an audio engineering/recording arts program.