L-Acoustics Creates Future of Sound Scholarship

To mark the 35th anniversary of its founding, L-Acoustics has created the Audio Engineering Society (AES) Dr. Christian Heil Future of Sound scholarship, a stipend of $5,000 offered annually to graduate students in the field of audio engineering who are members of the AES. It will be presented annually to students who demonstrate curiosity and dedication to shaping the future of sound.

Dr. Christian Hei (Image credit: L-Acoustics)

“The professional sound industry has evolved greatly and I’m proud to have been able to contribute to that,” said Heil, who founded L-Acoustics. “It’s an honor to help young talent who, through this scholarship, will continue pushing the industry forward.”

In keeping with Heil’s record of shaping the industry through creative innovation, the Dr. Christian Heil Future of Sound scholarship will seek out students with approaches that may question conventions or call upon bodies of scientific knowledge outside of the realm of audio. Students having pursued an undergraduate course of studies in an area other than audio are encouraged to apply in the interest of enriching cross-disciplinary thinking and exchanges to further the state of the art.

“L-Acoustics has a longstanding involvement with AES, making regular contributions as an active member of the Technical Committee on Acoustics and Sound Reinforcement, publishing papers and contributing to tutorial and workshop sessions at conventions,” added L-Acoustics director of scientific outreach Etienne Corteel. “Creating this new scholarship is an expression of our continued commitment to AES and to the evolution of the industry.”

The inaugural scholarship was given to Ben Creelman, a McGill University student pursuing a Master of Music degree in the field of sound recording.

“AES and L-Acoustics share core values,” concluded Don Puluse, president of the AES Educational Foundation. “The inauguration of the Dr. Christian Heil Future of Sound scholarship reinforces our commitment to fostering the careers of young talent who will contribute to the sound industry for years to come.”

For more info about AES scholarships, visit: http://www.aes.org/education/foundation.