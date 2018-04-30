AdMobilize Audience Analytics Now Available on IAdea XMP-7300 Media Player

AdMobilize's Audience Analytics System is now available to be integrated with the IAdea XMP-7300 media player.

According to AdMobilize Head of marketing and sales Michael Neel, AdMobilize and IAdea will demonstrate the integrated solution at InfoComm 2018 at AdMobilize booth N3536 and IAdea booth N3238. A bundled package will also be available for inquiries.

“IAdea is a leader in the rapidly growing and expanding global digital signage market,” Neel said. “The company’s award-winning, commercial-grade digital signage media players and integrated displays set the standard by which other manufacturers are measured. By focusing on partnership, IAdea has created one of the largest ecosystems around open standards across a wide variety of business markets, and now, AdMobilize is proud to become a part of this vibrant and growing ecosystem of third-party solutions providers.”

According to John C. Wang, CEO of IAdea, “We are excited to make the AdMobilize Audience Analytics System available as an option on our True 4K, high-performing XMP-7300 media player. The AdMobilize platform delivers a level of real-time accuracy, flexibility and segmentation that is unmatched in the market today. The addition of this analytics platform further enhances the performance value of our XMP-7300 media player, making it an even more complete solution for systems integrators and end-user customers.”

With all of the features incorporated into IAdea’s full HD players, the XMP-7300 integrates full 4K video with 1080p HTML5 playback for dynamic presentations. It supports H.265/HEVC codecs for playback of full resolution 4K video at high bitrates for artifact free crystal clear UHD video. Like all IAdea HD players, the XMP-7300 runs fanless and operates in high-heat conditions up to 50C/122F.

The XMP-7300 player incorporates IAdea’s AnyTiles technology that is designed for high-end video wall solutions. This scalable digital signage device is well suited for professional installations, outdoor environments, in-train advertising (anit-shock and anit-vibration) and video wall applications.

The AdMobilize Audience Analytics solution can track real-time ad performance and customer engagement; segment campaigns and content by hour and site; target content by both audience demographic and emotion; and optimize store traffic flow; among other features. All captured analytics are fed to a cloud-based dashboard (real-time in less than 15 milliseconds) or API that allows end users to assess results and performance, identify trends, and make any necessary adjustments to the displayed content.