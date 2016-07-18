Adams Outdoor Partners with AdMobilize

Adams + Fairway Outdoor Advertising and AdMobilize announced a strategic partnership to test real-time vehicle data and analytics for digital billboard inventory across selected U.S. markets.



Miami-based AdMobilize provides real-time intelligent analytics on both vehicle and pedestrian traffic for out-of-home media companies and retailers worldwide. AdMobilize has developed a scalable vehicle detection technology that provides real-time and accurate data on vehicle traffic, including day/night traffic counts, speed, dwell time and make/model.

"This technology provides many new opportunities for agencies/brands to truly take advantage of the outdoor medium with real-time, verifiable data directly from the billboard" said Mike Neel, VP Sales/Marketing for AdMobilize.

The partnership between AdMobilize and Adams began in April of this year at the Traffic Audit Bureau (TAB, now Geopath) and OAAA annual conference in Boca Raton, FL.

"Genuine and authentic relationships are key," said Kevin Gleason, Adams + Fairway Outdoor Advertising CEO. "If we can give our agencies and advertisers the substantive transparency they need to make bolder marketing decisions, then we're continuing to invest in a more confident infrastructure for the OOH industry."

"It is imperative as an operator to explore evergreen tech opportunities in our industry," said Erica Line, Corporate Manager of Digital Asset Content & Integrated Strategies. "Partnering with AdMobilize allows A+F Outdoor to investigate a visually verified traffic analytics platform, strengthening our efforts to maximize quantitative data, and enhance our dynamic capabilities with collected speed data."

The companies have since chosen Norfolk, Philadelphia, and Chattanooga to test the AdMobilize real time traffic measurement platform. Over the past year, adoption of this technology has been rapidly expanding.

"Out of home products are currently priced based on historical data and vague audience data collecting methods," said Rodolfo Saccoman, Founder & CEO of AdMobilize. "We believe that brands and advertisers will increase advertising spend if they can rely on a transparent way to better validate outdoor media viewership, create dynamic content, and measure ROI."