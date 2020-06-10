Acts of Meaning: How AI-Based Interviewing Will Transform Career Preparation in Higher Education (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Given that remote work has lately become part of the everyday culture for many people, when the economy rebounds from the downturn, the use of video interviews as a substitute for traditional recruiting activities might become a commonplace hiring practice. Video tools are also meeting a demand for assessing job candidates' soft skills. Employers increasingly seek soft skills and career readiness competencies in the people they hire."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As video interviews are becoming a frequent part of the hiring process for jobs across many disciplines, higher ed must prepare students for this format. Thankfully, AI can help.