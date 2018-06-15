Activu Debuts Triple Play at ITS Canada Annual Meeting

Activu Corporation, which specializes in collaborative visualization software for traffic management centers (TMCs), announced they will be debuting three new features of ActivWare, the company’s enterprise software platform, at the ITS Canada Annual Conference and General Meeting (ACGM), June 17-20, 2018 in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The features being introduced include:

Developed to connect mission-critical ITS systems, sensors and devices to the ActivWare platform. ActivLink is advanced IoT event-triggered visualization. Time-sensitive, actionable information about critical events is automatically disseminated to any display or device anywhere in the organization, enabling faster incident response. ONVIF-Compliant Camera Control: This module allows TMC operators to view, control and disseminate ONVIF-compliance IP camera streams. This camera control module has been developed to coexist with other platforms while providing users with greater flexibility and improved information management.

This module allows TMC operators to view, control and disseminate ONVIF-compliance IP camera streams. This camera control module has been developed to coexist with other platforms while providing users with greater flexibility and improved information management. Integration with Drone Technology: The ActivWare platform now allows TMC operators to work with live video feeds directly from remote piloted drones. ActivWare Drone Integration brings live information directly to anywhere in the organization including shared video walls, desktops and mobile users.

“We are excited about these enhancements to our software,” said Paul Noble, CEO. “We’ve listened to the market and developed features that we believe provide real operational value to our TMC customers.”

ITS Canada ACGM attendees can stop by booth 32 and view live demonstrations of the new software features.