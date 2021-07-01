ACT Lighting Launches ACT Entertainment

ACT Lighting announced the launch of ACT Entertainment, a new corporate entity formed by bringing together the brands of the ACT Lighting and RHC Holdings family of companies.

The brands include MA Lighting, Ayrton, Robert Juliat, Luxibel, ProCo, RapcoHorizon, Lava Cable, RAT, AC Power Distribution, Zactrack, MDG, and ChainMaster. Headquartered in Jackson, MO, ACT Entertainment will operate from its facilities in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Texas, and Massachusetts.

The value offered by ACT Entertainment is more than the sum of its parts, according to the company: “The new ACT is a streamlined organization that takes a holistic approach to the industries it serves, curating critical entertainment technologies and bringing leading products and services to its clients across multiple distinct markets.”

Markets served by ACT Entertainment customers and their clients/end users include concert touring and live experiences; music retail and ecommerce; pro AV, installation, and broadcast; house of worship; film and television; and industrial wire and OEM.

Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment, said, “Offering exceptional products and services, ACT Entertainment gives the most exciting and valuable entertainment technologies in the world a single home in North America We are exclusively focused on empowering our customers with the tools and support they need to enhance their, and their clients’, creative visions. ACT Entertainment enhances live experiences by discovering, developing, and delivering products that create value for our customers while supporting our products with industry-leading service and education.”

Dale Williams, president and COO of ACT Entertainment, added, “Given the challenges faced by the entertainment industry in the past year, it was clear to us that we needed to be a more unified and efficient organization, a more nimble and agile entity that works more effectively together. The need for internal change grew organically as our industries evolved and changed. By unifying all of our companies into a single solution, ACT Entertainment positions ourselves to better service each of our markets as their industries rebound.”

“As ACT Entertainment we will be better able to match our product brands with customer needs while servicing each end market in the way that makes sense to them,” added Saltzman. “We’re building something bigger to universally address the entertainment industry in a new and exciting way.”

