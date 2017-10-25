ACT Lighting Acquires AC Power Distribution

ACT Lighting announced that it has completed the acquisition of AC Power Distribution, Inc.

Left to right: Greg Mayberry, Brian Dowd, James Davey

AC Power was founded in 1991 and has established itself as a premier provider of creative power distribution solutions for film/video, concert touring, exterior event venues, sports, and theatre. For ACT Lighting clients, this acquisition expands their access to premium entertainment technology products and services that they currently benefit from.

“ACT’s superior product portfolio and best people in the industry combined with AC Power’s resources and expertise in power distribution further establish ACT as a full-service entertainment technology resource,” said Ben Saltzman, President & CEO of ACT Lighting. “With the addition of AC Power, we continue to offer our amazing customers an expanding selection of technologies they use to further the boundary of visual design and creative vision.”

AC Power President James Davey joins ACT as VP of Power Distribution. AC Power CEO Greg Mayberry will also continue to work for the company in an outside sales role, integrating with the ACT team. AC Power will operate out of its Burbank facility, in close proximity to ACT Lighting’s Burbank office.