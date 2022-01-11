A.C. ProMedia Welcomes Robert Zadeh as Product Manager

A.C. ProMedia, a distributor of state-of-the-art products and solutions aimed at the commercial and pro-AV installation markets, has welcomed Robert Zadeh to the role of product manager.

Reporting to Jean-Louis Blanchard, vice president of business development, Zadeh will work closely with Franck Fabry, vice president of sales, to further support the growth of A.C. ProMedia’s products and brands in North America. Combining his technical and marketing skills, Zadeh will work closely with sales and key customers to drive new product and feature introductions and help drive knowledge transfer.

Zadeh holds industry-related certification, including AUDAC Level 1 Certification, Dante Levels 1 through 3, and is currently studying for the CTS exam. He also a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Victoria and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Concordia University, where the major part of his project was in collaboration with The National Research Council of Canada.

He has been in several engineering roles in his career, including working as a field sales engineer for IDEAL Industries (Canada), Corp., and was instrumental in managing projects and growing sales of their Audacy advanced wireless control brand. He has also worked for various other companies including Future Electronics, Osram Sylvania, and third-party quality engineering for Ford Motor Company.

“Robert has extensive education and background in the AVL industry. He understands the technology behind our brands and products and has a keen ability to share that knowledge with others and their various levels of technical ability,” said Jean-Louis.

A.C. ProMedia and A.C. Lighting Inc. share the Luminex product line, therefore, Robert will be working closely with Luminex to develop the brand for both of these sister companies.