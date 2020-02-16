Chroma-Q’s Space Force Family Grows Even Stronger

The What: Chroma-Q launched its new Space Force twobyfour LED soft light panel.

The What Else: A scaled-up version of the onebytwo, the twobyfour joins the Space Force family of bright, modern replacements for conventional sources used in film and TV studios, live broadcast, vlog, and photographic applications.

Like its more compact counterpart, it can be tuned from 2800K to 6000K with a smooth intensity gradation; in addition, up to eight of its distinct cells can be controlled individually to create various shades or effects.

The Bottom Line: Chroma-Q's new twobyfour LED lighting solution can be seen at both NAB and InfoComm later this year.