SCN Behind the Scenes: SNA Displays Helps Create Digital Art Centerpiece

The QUAD, a new mixed-use development in uptown Dallas featuring retail, dining, and office space, recently turned to SNA Displays for a large LED video wall that serves as the digital art centerpiece to the lobby of its 12-story office building. The SNA Displays video screen wraps around two corners of the lobby, attracting guests with vibrant content inspired by nature.

SCN sat down with SNA Displays and Everett Henderson Jr., PhD, senior associate, strategy and development at Sensory Interactive, which provided construction management services and currently provides programming and operational support.

[AV/IT Interoperability Utopia?]

SCN: How long did the project take from start to finish?

Everett Henderson Jr.: Sensory Interactive worked on the preliminary concept design for the QUAD’s LED display in January 2020. We performed view studies that highlighted how the display would be connected to experience of the whole development.

In 2023, SNA Displays started the technology specification development, manufacturing, and delivery of the display. The project was completed in July 2024.

SCN: What was all installed? If applicable, what did it replace and why?

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

EHJ: This was a new build as part of a renovation to Stream Realty’s development, The QUAD, in an uptown Dallas neighborhood. The initial concept for The QUAD’s lobby included a centrally located integrated LED display that would contribute to the experience of the new development with dynamic and refreshable art. Our early design role helped avoid any conflicts between the infrastructure and the LED display requirements. The 2.5mm LED was designed to flow into the terracotta finish of The QUAD’s lobby wall. SNA Displays created custom LED tiles to seamlessly fit within the core system of the building. We coordinated with Stream Realty to locate the Audio / Visual Room immediately behind the display, ensuring easy access for future maintenance.

[The Technology Behind Adele's Record-Setting Video Wall]

SCN: Why was the solution(s) selected?

EHJ: We selected a three-sided LED for maximum visibility inside the lobby and outside at The QUAD. Stream Realty selected a very fine pixel pitch (2.5mm) to deliver the highest quality visual experience in the space. SNA’s system was able to adapt their technology to meet the requirements of the custom space and display design. Their experience team was knowledgeable and able to adapt their technology without sacrificing any quality.

SCN: Were there any challenges in the installation?

EHJ: Terracotta panels were installed around the video wall’s opening prior to installing the LED display. These panels are expensive, extremely brittle, and have no tolerance for errors. We protected the display sections we were working on with padded covers. The three-sided dvLED was complex to install and the face of the LED panels needed to be flush with the terracotta panel surround. We performed painstaking measurements of the openings and test fit with subframes, modules, and LED panels repeatedly to ensure that everything lined up perfectly.

SCN: What has been the response from the customers?

EHJ: The QUAD’s lobby display is visible even before you enter the lobby. This dynamic digital feature creates an experience and unites the development. The client and onsite team see it as a centerpiece of the property, and promote it as such.