Range of Absen Displays Now Crestron Connected Certified

The Absen C Series and X Series have achieved certification as Crestron Connected devices. The Crestron Connected certification ensures that Absen displays can be effortlessly controlled and managed in a Crestron-controlled environment and monitored through any PC or mobile device through the Crestron XiO Cloud platform

“This new collaboration empowers us to deliver unparalleled flexibility and efficiency to our customers," said Ruben Rengel, VP for global business development at Absen. "By integrating our displays with Crestron’s powerful platform, we are creating new possibilities for businesses and other organizations to optimize their audiovisual experiences.

The certification is particularly impactful in business settings where managing, monitoring, and controlling conference room displays and data is crucial. Crestron’s ability to oversee digital workplaces and content distribution, along with its data analytical capabilities, provides valuable insights into workspace efficiency.

Absen displays with the Crestron Connected protocol offer comprehensive control, including power on/off, mode switching, and input selection, all accessible through a simple Ethernet connection. Moreover, these displays seamlessly integrate with other Crestron-certified products, such as the Crestron AirMedia solutions which provide wireless collaboration and digital signage. This helps maximize the ROI for end users by enabling the display to also serve as a collaboration and digital signage solution when not being used in conference mode.

This certification opens doors for Absen displays in a variety of applications beyond conference rooms and classrooms(screen ratio: 16:9, 21:9, 32:9), as the company explores new opportunities to leverage the power of Crestron Connected technology.