Absen Empowers Visualization at 263,000-Square-Foot Malachowsky Hall

The Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering at the University of Florida (UF), located in Gainesville, is one of the largest engineering schools in the United States. The addition of The Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology is its next step in innovation. MDM Commercial, a partner in audiovisual installations, recommended Absen’s display solutions.

The newly inaugurated 263,000-square-foot facility is designed to promote interdisciplinary collaboration. It brings together various engineering disciplines and other departments in a dynamic, collaborative environment. The seven-level interior is illuminated by natural light flowing through a grand atrium, and a cascading staircase connects the entire building, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose among students, researchers and faculty.

(Image credit: Absen)

As Malachowsky Hall was being designed, the university sought to integrate advanced technologies to support its commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration and research. Video walls were identified as critical tools for data visualization, remote lectures and fostering student engagement.

Absen offered the versatility, brightness and clarity the university required. Absen’s engineering team worked closely with UF and MDM to design a custom solution tailored to Malachowsky Hall’s specific needs. Malachowsky Hall features three Absen video walls, including two Acclaim Series displays, one in the IOT Maker Lab and a second in the VR Maker Lab, and a HC II Series in the AI Lab. The displays are designed to show multiple data sets simultaneously or full-screen visuals for remote lectures and presentations. Uniquely, the HC II Series boasts high contrast to ensure that content is clearly visible even at distances of 98 to 131 feet, making it a perfect fit for the building’s large, open spaces.

Absen’s Acclaim Series and HC II Series have transformed the educational environment within Malachowsky Hall. Students and faculty now have access to advanced data visualization tools that enhance both in-person and remote learning experiences. Whether used for collaborative research or lectures streamed from a distance, the video walls ensure that vital information is always visible and accessible, giving the university a competitive edge in attracting top-tier students.

In addition to its functional benefits, the installation demonstrates how innovative technology, when paired with thoughtful design, can elevate the learning experience and inspire future leaders in engineering and other fields. “From the student perspective, their needs are constantly evolving in the way they digest information," explained Eric Scott, chief marketing officer for MDM Commercial. "It allows a university in an ever-growing competitive landscape, as they are trying to recruit top-level students to their institution, to present a ‘wow factor.’ It helps them stand out and position themselves even more as a top global research institution.”

(Image credit: Absen)

From the initial consultation to the final installation, Absen provided continuous support, working alongside MDM and UF to ensure a seamless integration process. Absen’s technical service team was on-site at every step, guiding the university through design, engineering and installation.

“Absen’s support really starts at the moment you pick up the phone and call for the first time,” said Juan Riveros, regional channel manager, Pro AV, for Absen. “We will guide you through the entire design, engineering and installation process. Our technical service will be here on site helping you every step of the way.”

Malachowsky Hall’s design physically embodies the dynamic and transformative nature of technology, emphasizing UF’s commitment to innovation and forward-thinking education. It will be a hub for breakthroughs in data science, AI and related fields, ensuring that the university remains at the forefront of technological advancement.