Abre Launches Media Site for the Entire Learning Community

Abre.hhas announced the availability of Abre Discover, its education media site. Abre Discover’s mission is to engage with a multitude of voices and perspectives in education. Abre Discover will host content for educators and customers covering a wide range of topics.

“We realized we were developing a lot of different content in a lot of different places,” said Damon Ragusa, CEO at Abre, regarding the genesis of the site. “Abre Discover is a consolidation of all the content we are building into one place for our customers and thought-leadership for educators.”

Abre Discover takes on a wide range of issues for educators through blog content, published articles and its popular webcast series. It is also the future home of Abre’s soon-to-be-released podcast Open to Learn. There will be dedicated content for Abre customers and anyone in the learning community on how to best use Abre to get work done.

Zach Vander Veen, Abre’s vice president of instruction, will be leading the effort to bring high-quality content to Abre Discover. “Most of the content coming from edtech providers is about their technology. We’ll have plenty of that to support customers, but our focus will be on creating a space for educators to hear and be heard," he said.

“We’re building a community of passionate educators, parents, and learning partners who all share the same goal of student growth”, Vander Veen added, “That is our goal as an education technology company, so it should also be our goal as we create content.”