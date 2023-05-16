A Vision for the Future: Atlona at 20 - Webcast, May 23

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

It's no secret that Atlona has made a significant impact on the AV/IT industry during the past few years. Join us to find out what's in store for its future.

During the past few years, Atlona has made a significant impact in the AV/IT industry. Get the inside track on its future roadmap during a special webcast, Atlona at 20: A Vision for the Future (opens in new tab)

Join us on Tuesday, May 23, at 2:00 p.m. ET  (opens in new tab)for an exciting webinar featuring executives from Atlona and its parent company, Panduit. As a leading provider of AV distribution and control solutions, Atlona is celebrating its 20th anniversary. During this webcast, you'll learn about Atlona's product roadmap, which includes innovative new solutions for education and corporate environments. 

During this interactive webcast, Atlona executives will discuss:

>> Atlona's 20th anniversary—From Silicon Valley to the World 

>> Atlona's AV product roadmap—Innovation and Insights

>> Panduit + Atlona—Sharing resources to grow Atlona and delight customers 

Bring your questions!

