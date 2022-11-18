A View from the Top: Renkus-Heinz Goes Sky High in Rooftop Bar Sound Upgrade

Standing more than 40 stories above the bustling city of Bangkok, Thailand is Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok rooftop bar, equipped with ethereal gardens, live DJs, and stunning views. The rooftop bar, Bar.Yard, mirrors the beauty of the city through futuristic designs and technology. With an abundance of ambient noise from the lively city below, the needs of elite DJs to foster an entertaining space for guests and the threat of inclement weather, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok relied on Renkus-Heinz (opens in new tab)sound solutions to meet its needs while not distracting guests from the architectural beauty of the space.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is named for the maa-lai flower bouquet, a traditional gift given to guests in Thai culture. The stunning boutique luxury hotel mirrors the beauty of both the bouquet and the city. With an indoor/outdoor rooftop bar, guests are able to enjoy intimate conversations and breathtaking views in the same space. Working with Bangkok-based AV integration firm Vichai Trading 1983 and AV consultant Atkrist, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok upgraded the rooftop bar’s audio, visual and control systems.

“In the early stages of design for Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, it was important that the AV equipment blended well with the elegant architecture while also meeting the hotel's audio requirements,” Mr. Wansamkan, AV consultant at Atkrist noted. “Renkus-Heinz provided a weatherized, aesthetic and high-fidelity solution for the rooftop.”

In order to meet the design and AV requirements of Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Bar.Yard is equipped with eight TX81 Compact Two-Way Complex Conic loudspeakers, eight TX62 Two-Way Complex Conic loudspeakers and two TX112S 12-inch subwoofers from Renkus-Heinz. The combination of loudspeakers and high-performance subwoofers provides the most excellent sound imaginable for the sky-high experience.

“For Bar.Yard, we needed a sound system that was acoustically strong but also partial to aesthetic appearance. The Renkus-Heinz weatherized T Series loudspeakers were the ideal fit for the rooftop as they didn’t sacrifice power for size or appearance,” detailed Thitikorn Sopchokchai, assistant managing director at Vichai Trading. “The loudspeakers blend in flawlessly with our gardens and create a sound barrier throughout Bar.Yard, reducing the music pollution to the outside while at the same time blocking the noise from the streets below.”

The weatherized versions of the T Series loudspeakers were necessary for this location. The loudspeakers are protected from rain, sun exposure, harsh elements and insects, enabling Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok to rely on the technology for years to come without costly replacements. The easy-to-install Renkus-Heinz equipment sits amongst the rooftop gardens, adding to the well-rounded guest experience as each installation keeps aesthetics and design in mind while delivering an impeccable performance.

“The combination of sheer power and the low-impact design made the T Series the perfect addition to Bar.Yard,” added Karan Kathuria, director of sales and business development at Renkus-Heinz. “With this install, Renkus-Heinz gives a new life to the top of the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, transforming an already beautiful rooftop to the most desirable bar in the city.”