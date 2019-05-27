A Strategic Leader for Student Success: An Argument for the Chief Academic Technology Officer (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Academic technology is changing. Instruction is becoming more of a team sport: instructional faculty want support from professionals who are fully versed in technology, video production, disciplinary content, and the evidence-based pedagogical practices documented in the scholarship of teaching and learning."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Institutions that want to to foreground the importance of academic technology while also staying up-to-date with its changing landscape are looking to Chief Academic Technology Officers to craft plans that are both solid and nimble.