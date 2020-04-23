A Quick-Start Instruction Manual for Teaching From Home (EdSurge)

"How can you migrate a live, in-person class to an online setting quickly, without needing to redesign the class? If you have time to redesign the class into five-minute videos and autograded homework, that’s great! But if you don’t, here’s what you can do."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If instructors at your institution need a quick primer for quickly transitioning their face-to-face courses to digital delivery, this quick-start offers some solid advice at different levels of technical expertise.