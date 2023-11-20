A New Six-Display Centerhung System Awes Mizzou Arena Fans

University of Missouri fans had a new gameday experience this fall, thanks to Daktronics. Mizzou Arena installed a centerhung display system and auxiliary displays to inform and entertain fans. Nine total displays were used to ramp up the atmosphere on gameday this fall.

“It’s important that we work with partners who will be with us for the long haul,” said David Bartlett, director of systems engineering for Mizzou Athletics. “A demonstrated commitment to excellence in sales, engineering, construction and support has qualified Daktronics to become a trusted systems partner for Mizzou Athletics. Working with Daktronics on this project has once again enabled Mizzou Athletics to achieve the results necessary to build and sustain a best-in-class fan experience.”

Four main video displays come together to deliver a seamless canvas in all directions from the center of the arena. Each display measures approximately 16.5x24.5 feet. On the underside of the centerhung, two additional displays are angled to appeal to those people sitting closer to the action. These two displays each measure nearly 6x16.5 feet.

The centerhung displays all feature 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing for crisp, clear imagery. Each display can show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages. They are capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or multiple zones of digital content.

Three auxiliary, or vomitory, displays were installed to supplement content on the main display and to provide a complete and immersive game-day experience. One display measures 2.5x16.5 feet while the other two measure 2.5x11.5 feet. All three feature 5.9-millimeter pixel layouts.

Mounted above the entrances and exits to the seating areas, these displays can show additional graphics and information while also offering the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.

In addition to the equipment installation, Mizzou also received a content package produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.