A Mosaic of 34 Video Wall Panels Helps Sell 672 Luxury Condos

Parque Global, the largest real estate development in Latin America, located in São Paulo, Brazil, recently opened a spectacular showroom featuring a unique mosaic of 34 Christie LCD (opens in new tab) panels to give visitors an exclusive experience.

Parque Global is a megaproject with five high-rise residential towers containing a total of 672 luxury condominiums, a shopping area, children’s playgrounds, sports facilities, and a fitness center in a landscaped green space covering 53 acres.

To show the project to potential clients, the developers Bueno Netto have built a spectacular 37,000-square-foot showroom next to the development and commissioned the production company Not So Impossible (opens in new tab) to create audio-visual experiences that convey a wow factor to visitors.

Not So Impossible looked after the design, content, and management of suppliers and clients. In turn, it also brought on board the image technology company On Projecoes (opens in new tab) for the development, installation, and technological rollout of the AV. “What the client wanted from this project was to give visitors an impression of modernism, technology, and a fantastic sensorial experience in the showroom,” explained Marcos Boromello from On Projecoes.

When visitors walk into the showroom, they enter an amazing space with 34 interconnected Christie LCD video wall panels. The displays tell the story of the development and the different companies involved, including the architects, designers, and other professionals who provided input into the project. The screens are arranged in an art gallery format that engages and moves visitors from the moment they step into the showroom.

A total of 34 videos were created specifically for the project in full-HD format. The video signals are distributed individually and synchronized by means of three servers and multimedia control software.

The 34 panels are Christie FHD492-XB, a model made and available exclusively in Brazil. This 49-inch LCD video wall panel features full-HD resolution, 450 nits, an ultra-narrow bezel, and portrait or landscape orientation—all at a very competitive price.

“Given that it was going to be in operation 24/7, we opted for these LCD panels because of their high quality and the proven reliability of Christie products,” explained Boromello.

The showroom also includes other areas with different audio-visual experiences, like a 750-square-foot scale model with video mapping, in addition to projections.

“The truth is that the showroom is completely different to any other sales booth for a real estate development. In fact, the experience is more akin to an art exhibition or an interactive museum, underscoring the spectacular quality of Latin America’s largest mixed-use development,” concluded Boromello.