9 Ways to Ensure Students Don’t Ignore Emergency Notifications (Campus Safety)

"With the 2019-2020 school year underway, college and university decision-makers are focused not only on fostering a productive learning environment, but also keeping students, faculty and staff safe amidst an increasingly complex threat landscape."—Source: Campus Safety

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Keeping campuses safe is no small task, but a solid mass notification system can help connect students, faculty, and staff with potentially life-saving information in emergency situations. Don't miss this advice to help make your alert system a trusted source.