9 New Enhancements to D-Tools System Integrator That Improve Workflow Efficiency

D-Tools unveiled its latest update to its end-to-end business management software. System Integrator (SI) v22 introduces numerous productivity features designed to improve workflow efficiency, reduce manual tasks, and enhance an integrator’s overall workflow.

Available now, System Integrator (SI) v22 streamlines project workflows for improved operational efficiencies and healthier bottom-line results. The software ensures accurate, up-to-date integrator-level pricing via the D-Tools Product Library, reducing data entry time. SI helps avoid the risk of human error and inefficiency of duplicate entry through integrations with QuickBooks and other accounting solutions.

[Viewpoint: Time Is Money]

Moreover, System Integrator enables integrators to generate reports on internal business analytics, helping to refine business models and operations to focus on growing revenues and profits.

SI v22 streamlines the entire project workflow for integrators, from initial client contract through ongoing service. New capabilities in SI v22 include:

International Pricing localized for Canada, U.K., Australia/New Zealand. This update ensures that pricing is automatically adjusted for these regions, reducing the risk of errors and making your proposals more competitive and relevant in international markets.

This update ensures that pricing is automatically adjusted for these regions, reducing the risk of errors and making your proposals more competitive and relevant in international markets. Customer Portal enhancements , including multiple signatures & countersign and expanded notifications. This ensures all relevant parties can sign off, streamlining the approval process and reducing delays. The ability to counter-sign enhances trust and legal compliance, providing a robust framework for documentation.

, including multiple signatures & countersign and expanded notifications. This ensures all relevant parties can sign off, streamlining the approval process and reducing delays. The ability to counter-sign enhances trust and legal compliance, providing a robust framework for documentation. Gantt Chart enhancements that include a new Successors Column to better manage task dependencies, and the ability to add lag times to tasks for more realistic scheduling and resource planning.

that include a new Successors Column to better manage task dependencies, and the ability to add lag times to tasks for more realistic scheduling and resource planning. Reports improvements such as custom cover pages and more detailed scopes of work in proposals.

such as custom cover pages and more detailed scopes of work in proposals. Automated Resource Assignment that enables users to automatically assign resources to projects, tasks, and service orders.

that enables users to automatically assign resources to projects, tasks, and service orders. Change Order improvements allow users to gain greater control over project costs with the ability to lock or unlock individual model/unit costs within change orders.

allow users to gain greater control over project costs with the ability to lock or unlock individual model/unit costs within change orders. QuickBooks improvements that include the ability to export purchase order receipts directly to QuickBooks Online as bills.

that include the ability to export purchase order receipts directly to QuickBooks Online as bills. Mobile Install enhancements allow users to view previous versions of documents and have the option to delete or replace them with current versions, ensuring that everyone has access to the most up-to-date information.

allow users to view previous versions of documents and have the option to delete or replace them with current versions, ensuring that everyone has access to the most up-to-date information. SI Homepage Customization for setting a custom URL for quicker access to key resources.