8 Tips for Industry Newcomers

It’s beginning to look a lot like … InfoComm. In fact, it’s right around the corner. And as in years past, the 2024 show presents the perfect opportunity for industry newcomers to immerse themselves in the wonderful world of Pro AV.

According to an AVIXA data recap, a whopping 37% of attendees at InfoComm 2023 were there for the first time. This means that of the nearly 30,000 verified attendees, well over 14,000 newcomers registered to engage at the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the Pro AV industry.

The overall future of Pro AV is bright—and I mean with more than just LED! Based on AVIXA forecasts, the Pro AV industry is expected to add nearly $100 billion in revenue over the next five years, reaching $402 billion by 2028.

Newcomers are the future of the Pro AV industry. They aren’t just recent college graduates looking for their first jobs. They are also professionals with established careers in adjacent industries, such as architecture or music. Or they are finding their way to Pro AV through emerging trends like drones, XR solutions, or AI.

Traditionally a male-dominated industry, more women are also entering AV, though there’s more work to be done in this area. AVIXA research shows that in 2023, women made up 15% of attendees at both Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) and InfoComm, which is a slight increase over previous years.

One thing is for sure: AV newcomers realize the opportunities available in this industry. They want to be part of creating AV experiences that enhance our world. This works out—because Pro AV needs newcomers, too. Their diverse pathways bring creativity and expertise in areas where industry veterans are not well-versed. The result is new ways of conducting business and fresh ideas that drive ideas, productivity, and profitability.

So, what does an AV newcomer need to know as they dive in? With these tips, AV newcomers are well on their way to an exciting and evolving career that will undoubtedly help shape the future of the Pro AV industry.

1) Go to Industry Events

Not only is the world of Pro AV immersive, it’s critical for newcomers to immerse themselves in all the industry has to offer. Aim to attend national-level shows like InfoComm, where there are endless opportunities to see the technology in action and to experience the launch of groundbreaking products. Tradeshows provide a golden opportunity to talk to experts, take courses, socialize, and network.

Don’t have the time or resources to break away for a major tradeshow? Luckily, the AV industry realizes this common challenge. Traveling single-day events and conferences that come to local areas, as well as AV showrooms stationed throughout the nation, are available throughout the year. Thanks to technology, there are many online ways to immerse as well.

2) Get Involved

Pick an area where you want to get involved, learn more and meet people, and then look for local or online ways to connect, either through industry associations, trade magazines, or company connections. For example, maybe you are a woman in the industry and want to connect with other women. A quick Google search will usually yield multiple resources to get started.

3) Keep Learning

It’s up to us to make learning a career-long, lifelong requirement. Whether it’s the fundamentals or something entirely new, there’s always something to explore. Take advantage of growth opportunities through AVIXA’s CTS certification or other industry designations, webinars, educational sessions, podcasts, and more.

4) Don’t Forget Services

Make sure that services are part of every project, be it labor and installation, digital signage, or drafting and engineering. According to NSCA, more than 14% of sales revenue in 2023 was derived from non-recurring sources, such as contracted maintenance agreements (monitoring), managed services, and other recurring fees. Developing or outsourcing services are crucial for revenue and profit, especially as hardware margins compress.

5) Embrace DEI

Diversity, equity, and inclusion warrants its own article (and there are many available on the subject), but suffice it to say that the Pro AV industry is realizing the importance of respecting and embracing differences, conveying respect, and promoting equality. Our technology also helps us create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce—from simple lighting to ADA-compliant listening devices, these tools help level the playing field and allow employees to do and be their best.

6) Attract and Retain Talent

Whether you are building a business, team, or department, finding employees is a challenge today. This will require some creativity and flexibility to stay competitive so you can continue attracting and keeping the right talent. Consider competitive options, such as performance bonuses during slower times, flexible work schedules, and hybrid work environments. With an aging population, don’t overlook retired/semi-retired people who can offer part-time assistance.

7) Establish Good Credit

This is a foundational piece of advice as cash flow, inventory for pending projects, and billing times after installation can tie up a lot of money for an extended period of time. If you are purchasing products, make sure you establish your credit at the outset to keep your projects moving forward.

8) Find a Mentor/Be a Mentor

Once you immerse, you’ll naturally find an industry expert(s) you’ll want to lean on for direction and information. Don’t forget, one day, you’ll be an AV veteran. One of your responsibilities as a future Pro AV expert will be to pay it forward for the next generation. It’s imperative to help newcomers find their way and keep our industry growing.