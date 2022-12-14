8 Key New Features on Lectrosonics M2Ra Digital Wireless Monitor Receiver

Lectrosonics (opens in new tab) recently introduced the M2Ra Digital Wireless Monitor Receiver, the next-generation receiver that is part of the M2 Duet Digital wireless IEM family. The new M2Ra receiver builds upon the success of the original version and features several key improvements and new features designed for professional touring, installation, theater and broadcast applications.



The original Duet system, designed for these same applications, was introduced in 2017. Conventional in-ear wireless monitor systems rely on decades-old technology: FM transmission with multiplexed, companded audio. The M2 System employs unique digital technology to provide ruler-flat frequency response, wide dynamic range with no compression, and maximum channel separation for rock-solid stereo imaging or reliable mono operation with no crosstalk. In addition, the digital audio eliminates a compandor and the associated artifacts. The result is crystal clear sound and extremely low distortion with extremely low latency of 1.6 milliseconds. The transmitter and receiver housings are all-metal for maximum durability, and both analog and Dante digital signal sources are supported.

[How Dante Brought a Unified Audio Experience to a Scotland University] (opens in new tab)



The new M2Ra receiver represents the next generation of receivers in this series, with several key new features:

Phantom power protection on the headphone jack so that the receiver can be safely used as a camera hop receiver.

Improved IFB analog compatibility mode for better sound quality.

Beefed-up internal power supply allows for headphones or earphones with impedances as low as 9 ohms to be used and provides better sound quality overall.

Improved, easy-to-navigate menu structure, similar to the Lectrosonics DCR822 and DSQD portable receivers.

Decreased overall RF noise floor and less RF gain in the front end, reducing overloads from strong interference sources and out-of-band signals.

Increased IP3 and 1dB RF compression points for improved handling of high signal levels.

Black anodized finish for a lower visual profile.

D2 and HDM mono digital compatibility modes so that the M2Ra can be used as a very small portable receiver or portable monitor device, with mono digital transmitters from the D Squared product line.

Since the M2Ra includes a USB jack for firmware update, users can update their units in the field, using the Lectrosonics Wireless Designer software, to update their units when new features become available.

Two versions of the M2Ra receiver are available for worldwide markets: one covering the A1B1 frequency range (470 to 614 MHz), and one covering the B1C1 frequency range (537-691 MHz). This allows a wide selection of operating frequencies for larger systems, and helps avoid interference, even in crowded RF environments.

[JUST RELEASED: SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

One of the key features of the Duet system is the Flexlist, allowing users to build a list, by name, of up to 24 feeds. With the Flexlist function, users can browse these feeds on an M2Ra easily and quickly with a minimum of navigation, an important tool for monitor engineers and location sound mixers.