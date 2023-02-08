70 Million Pixels Get the Ball Rolling

Vivint Arena is home to the NBA’s Utah Jazz, and the title contenders have pressed their home advantage into the season ablaze with as much resolution as its arena’s new interior display upgrade.

LED display manufacturer, Absen (opens in new tab), and the company’s long-standing Utah-based partner, Revel Media Group, have partnered with Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena to install new Absen LED displays ahead of the 2022/2023 National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season.

The installation encompasses upper and lower ribbons affixed to the seating gallery; the center-hung display including sideline and baseline boards, trapezoid corners, and underbelly displays; as well as auxiliary boards serving courtside. Absen supplied the N4 Plus Series LED product that was specified throughout for installation.

The upper and lower ribbons create a wow factor for the audience. At over 820 feet long and featuring 1,733 panels, they amount to the equivalent of three football fields around the entire arena. (Image credit: Absen)

Central to the viewing experience for Utah Jazz fans is the vast center-hung display system with its two approximately 40-by-24-foot sideline video displays and two end zone displays measuring 25.5 feet by 20 feet. The screen experience is maximized with four additional trapezoid-shaped corner displays, and four underbelly display boards—each measuring approximately 17 feet by 10 feet. The upper and lower ribbons also create a wow factor for the audience. At over 820 feet long and featuring 1,733 panels, they amount to the equivalent of three football fields around the entire arena.

With content ranging from live game play and instant replays to sponsorship messages and game statistics, fans are afforded the superior visual performance of seamless 4mm pixel pitch display on every visual surface, from the ribbon displays to the four 825-square-foot corner displays.

[ RevelTV and Absen Team on LED Environment at Hale Centre Theatre in Utah (opens in new tab) ]

Visual excellence also extends to the smaller courtside and entryway displays, where the light and thin design of Absen’s noise-free N4Plus modules create a sleek finish with a depth of just 54mm.

In addition to the excellent visual performance of the N4Plus, the smart modules individually store, amongst a host of other important data, the calibration detail, which is read automatically when any module is replaced. The smart nature of the modules adds to the ease and speed of maintenance which can be approached by front or rear.

Revel Media Group (opens in new tab)—specialists in digital signage, LED installation, and a cloud-based content creation and delivery system—completed the installation on time and within budget. The Group’s co-founder, Brian Fitzpatrick, said the installation, which incorporates over 70 million pixels is, “…truly one of a kind and will be the first in any American stadium.”

Absen’s director of sales engineer, US western region, Kobe Xiao commented, “Absen is delighted to be involved with such a dramatic and historic sporting installation, where Absen products add so much to the game experience with more pixels than any other stadium has yet seen in the U.S.”