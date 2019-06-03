7 Strategies to Promote Community in Online Courses (Faculty Focus)

"Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with approximately 300 faculty who have developed and taught their first online course. One of the concerns I frequently hear from instructors considering teaching online is that they will lose the interaction and sense of community they have with their students when they teach face-to-face."—Source: Faculty Focus

Fostering a sense of community in a class is never easy, but it's even harder when the class in online. Faculty Focus shares seven solid tips to help students feel more connected.