6 Models for Blended Synchronous and Asynchronous Online Course Delivery (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Current definitions of blended learning typically acknowledge movement between face-to-face and online course delivery. In their article about blended learning, D. Randy Garrison and Heather Kanuka stress that blended learning is much more than a convergence of face-to-face and online learning experiences. "—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Blended learning does not describe a single approach — its learning models come in all shapes an sizes. In this article, EDUCAUSE Review breaks down six different approaches to blended online delivery.