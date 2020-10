"Many campuses lack safety measures such as mobile safety apps and anonymous reporting tools, according to a new survey that sheds light on mass notification systems and a number of holes in campus safety efforts."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When an emergency strikes, a solid mass notification system can prove to be an invaluable tool. But are you getting the ROI you should be? And could you be pushing these tools further to make your campus safer?