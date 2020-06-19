5 Videoconferencing Tools for Student Group Projects in 2020 (EdTech Magazine)

"Collaborative student group projects can be incredibly effective, allowing students to learn new skills that prepare them for the workplace. In fact, studies show that positive group experiences lead to better learning outcomes, retention and overall college success. And having the right videoconferencing tools for your project will certainly enhance the experience."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to help learners collaborate remotely? Videoconferencing is a solid way to facilitate group projects despite distance, but there are options that could provide a better fit for your students than Zoom.