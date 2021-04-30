5 Technologies for First-Year College Student Success (EdTech Magazine)

"It is simultaneously a hopeful and challenging time to start college. Although most higher education institutions are preparing for in-person classes this fall, new variants may potentially disrupt return to campus plans."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students starting college during the pandemic face unique challenges — thankfully, the right technology can help keep them on the path to academic success. This list goes beyond the obvious, offering solutions that help when learning goes online.