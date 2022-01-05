5 Questions to Ask Before Higher Ed Adopts Windows 11 (EdTech Magazine)

"Microsoft has publicly released Windows 11, the successor to Windows 10. However, institutions shouldn’t upgrade blindly. This is especially true in higher education, where updates can impact students, staff and faculty using campus computing resources."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Before your institution makes the leap to Windows 11, there and important questions to consider. EdTech Magazine's Adam Bertram breaks down the key considerations, such as compatibility and security.