"We’ve discussed ways that micro learning can help educators shift their thinking about online content delivery. Micro learning is a broad concept, but one of the most popular forms of micro learning involves the idea of micro content—mini courses that learners can take independently from a larger course."—Source: LearnDash

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When learning goes small on the micro level, it can actually make a very big impact. Read how micro courses can help keep learners more engaged.