Brawn Consulting will present a webinar entitled 4K: Resolution, Demystified on July 26th. The webinar will last 1 hour and is sponsored by Canon.



The webinar will explore the concept of resolution and pixel density, including the famous Apple Retina Display concept, as well as viewing distance and how it relates to pixel density and visual acuity. It will also cover the types of 4K projection available today; both native and pixel shift, and how close they come to approaching the full 4K experience.

This webinar will set the stage for the next in the series, which will discuss UHD and HDR and how it will impact the industry. All webinars in this series carry CTS-RU credits and will be recorded for those who cannot attend.