4 Ways Machine Learning Can Improve Online Education (LearnDash)

"Any year now, machine learning is poised to take online education by storm. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, machine learning is a form of artificial intelligence that helps computer systems analyze data sets while performing certain tasks, and then gradually improve performance based on that data feedback without need for further programming."—Source: LearnDash

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Machine learning has major potential to reshape education as we know it, bolstering student success via data. But it will take some time before the promise of AI is fully actualized.