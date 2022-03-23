4 Tips for Securing Remote Workers in Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"The COVID-19 pandemic changed the ways colleges and universities operate. Instructors pivoted to virtual environments and university staff were sent home to work. While this work-from-home model was not previously the norm in higher ed, today, flexible schedules are becoming more common. But as more employees work from home, more potential security risks are at play."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

With more and more higher-ed employees working from home, security risks are on the rise. EdTech Magazine's Amy McIntosh shares steps institutions should take to keep campus networks secure in the age of remote work, including crafting solid policies and embracing zero-trust access.