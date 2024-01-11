4 New Packages from Visix Bolster Interactive Digital Signage

To address the budgetary needs of customers wanting affordable touchscreen design, Visix is offering two brand-new interactive digital signage packages, whole giving a complete refresh to two others. The new Templated Donor Board and Templated Hall of Fame Board packages join Visix's Templated Wayfinding and Templated Directory packages, which have been refreshed with new designs and options.

"Touchscreens are ubiquitous, but not everyone has the budget to build out custom wayfinding or directories for their screens. At the same time, companies and campuses understand they have to give their audiences something informative and engaging, or they’ll tune out,” said Jill Perardi, senior director of professional services for Visix. “Bespoke interactive signage projects can cost tens of thousands of dollars, with the average around $20,000. These templated packages cut that price down to under half that, putting good interactive signage within reach for any organization."

While wayfinding and directories have been two of the more in-demand offerings for touchscreens, Visix has also seen a rise in requests over the past year for interactive donor boards to highlight patrons and encourage giving, and schools and campuses increasingly want a fun, interactive way to spotlight alumni, scholars, athletes, teams, clubs, and other hall of famers.

All of Visix’s templated packages start with HTML5 designs which are then tailored to the client’s colors, fonts, and branding. Finished projects are installed by Visix software specialists and can be on-premises or hosted in the cloud. Clients can update their project’s directory data at any time via a custom-built, user-friendly webpage.

Each package gives clients a portrait or landscape design that includes two directories of their choice, quick sorting by alphabet or dates at the bottom of the screen, and ADA controls. Directory buttons at the top and bottom of the design let users of any height interact with the touchscreen, and they can also toggle between dark and light design modes to avoid eye strain.

The Templated Wayfinding package includes all of the directory features, as well as three floor maps or one campus map with a “You Are Here” indicator, mapping to 40 destinations with animated icons, and noted landmarks like restrooms, stairs, elevators and exits with a matching legend. Extra options like timeout screen slideshows and SMS integration to send directions to phones are easily added to any of the four base template packages.