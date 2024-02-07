Samsung to Light Up the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium

Whether it's an instant replay between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, or a closeup view of Taylor Swift celebrating, fans at Allegiant Stadium will see it in clarity thanks to Samsung LED display technology. A massive, 66,000 square feet of Samsung LED displays and more than 93 million pixels, including three videoboards installed in the end zones, score clocks, and ribbon boards, will light up Super Bowl LVIII.

One huge display of note, Allegiant Stadium aims to captivate fans attending the Big Game with the 27,600-square-foot Samsung outdoor LED mesh display positioned on the exterior of the building.

“Las Vegas is the top destination in the country for sports and entertainment, and Allegiant Stadium is a premier destination for both tourists and locals,” said Raiders VP of information technology, Matt Pasco. “Samsung technology has been one of our greatest assets in providing a spectacular, entertaining fan experience and ensuring our facility meets the highest of standards in the sports and entertainment capital of the world.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters at Intermountain Health Performance Center also features over 250 Samsung displays, including a 144-square-foot, 1.5mm pixel pitch LED video board in the team meeting room, allowing the players and coaches to review game footage in true HDR 4K. Samsung monitors also adorn Cox Studios, located inside the Intermountain Health Performance Center, where original content for the Silver and Black Show is created.

Samsung Technology at Allegiant Stadium: