3 Ways Technology Can Elevate Campus Safety (EdTech Magazine)

"For university administrators, the number of physical threats to college campuses in 2018 demonstrated a dire need to keep safety and security a top priority. Technology can help close the gaps in physical campus security initiatives, streamlining current systems and helping to introduce new ones."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Physical campus safety is a top priority for every institution — thankfully high-tech tools can both create additional layers of security and make a school's existing setup more efficient.